Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 257,845 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4,387.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 60,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period.

SPSM opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52.

