Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.83 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.