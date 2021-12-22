Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.80 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

