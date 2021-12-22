Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 318.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

