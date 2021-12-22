Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

