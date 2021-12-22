Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $40.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

