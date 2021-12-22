Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

