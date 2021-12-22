Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

