Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $910.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $924.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

