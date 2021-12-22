Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

