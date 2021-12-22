Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 524,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,586,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.