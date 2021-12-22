Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

