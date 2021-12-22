Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 206.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,808 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

