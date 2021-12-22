Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

