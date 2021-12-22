Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $487.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $496.96. The company has a market cap of $458.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.