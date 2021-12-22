Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.83 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

