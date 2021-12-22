Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,293 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,532,000 after buying an additional 1,570,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after buying an additional 997,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.47. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

