Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 771 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

