Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.01 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $587.39 million and $14.01 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,918,509,418 coins and its circulating supply is 29,107,532,000 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

