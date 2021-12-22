NestEGG Coin (EGG) Hits One Day Volume of $323.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $134,134.31 and approximately $323.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00030080 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

