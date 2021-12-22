Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $543.20 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $543.20 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 548,680,821 coins and its circulating supply is 548,680,229 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

