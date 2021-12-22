New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,049,173 shares.The stock last traded at $3.81 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,766,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 997,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 96.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 953,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 828,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

