New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 276,334 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Analog Devices worth $231,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,061. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

