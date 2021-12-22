New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,069,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Medtronic worth $384,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 129,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,929,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 116,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 94.7% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

