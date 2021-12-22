New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Danaher worth $415,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 38.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $316.97. 21,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,827. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $226.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

