New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 128,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Starbucks worth $283,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 66,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Starbucks by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.83. 50,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,782. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

