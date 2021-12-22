New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $303,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.24. 18,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,589. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.80 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

