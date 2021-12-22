New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $236,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,904. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

