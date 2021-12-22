New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,365,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711,120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of AT&T worth $361,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 335,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,568,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.