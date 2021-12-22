New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,101 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of PayPal worth $572,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $188.52. 86,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,088. The company has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.