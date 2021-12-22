New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $370,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

MCD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.36. 5,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.90. The company has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

