New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of salesforce.com worth $472,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.37. 30,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $246.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $326,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,527 shares of company stock worth $143,314,854 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

