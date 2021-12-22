New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $284.46 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $284,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. The company had a trading volume of 508,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279,227. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

