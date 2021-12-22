New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $395.81 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,639,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,932 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Citigroup worth $395,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 247,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

