New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $642.67 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 338,063 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Comcast worth $642,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 177,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,427,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

