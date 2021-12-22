New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,197,661 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of General Electric worth $366,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock remained flat at $$93.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

