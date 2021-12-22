New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Morgan Stanley worth $335,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.