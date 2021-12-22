New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Philip Morris International worth $286,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,266. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.