New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Tesla worth $1,162,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

TSLA stock traded up $39.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $978.00. The company had a trading volume of 361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,552,021. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $982.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.49, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200 day moving average of $817.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

