New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 58,351 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Netflix worth $657,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $645.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

