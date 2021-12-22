New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,079,983 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,719,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,079,983 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Cisco Systems worth $529,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 129,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 149,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,443,408. The firm has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

