New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,529 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $229,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $633.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,254. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $661.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 579.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

