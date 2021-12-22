New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,973 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Intuit worth $267,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 109.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 184,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,360,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,750,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,326,000 after buying an additional 117,194 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $618.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.