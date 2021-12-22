New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,476,019 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,472,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476,019 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of America worth $699,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. 233,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,971,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

