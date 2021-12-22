New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 167,049 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $407,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

MRK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 91,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,828,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

