New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,422 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Accenture worth $457,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.40. 3,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,712. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.08. The company has a market capitalization of $249.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

