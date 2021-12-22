New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,737 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Boeing worth $216,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,010. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.