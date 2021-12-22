New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 48,357 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of American Express worth $266,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $161.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.