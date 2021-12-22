New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,456 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Eli Lilly and worth $438,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

LLY traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.77. The stock has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

