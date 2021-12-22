New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 72,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $396,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.